Habitat build and exercise events to affect downtown Indianapolis traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An exercise theme filled week will greet Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis with several events planned on Monument Circle and in other areas starting Wednesday.

The Monumental Yoga event will close off the entire circle Thursday starting at 2pm and then on Saturday, a super workout hosted by Beachbody will have Monument Circle closed from late Friday night until just about noon Saturday.

Drivers should seek alternate travel routes as several of the scheduled events for these events during the week will have streets restricted or closed while they are underway.

Other events happening in downtown that will impact traffic include:

Wednesday, June 20

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Thursday, June 21

Monument Circle and all four spokes will be completely closed for Monumental Yoga from 2 – 10 p.m.

The Assurant Company Barbeque will cause a total closure of 450 E. Cleveland St. between the Artistry buildings from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, June 22

Indy Habitat Panel Build will completely close Monument Circle from 4 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Georgia Street’s west block will be closed for a private event from 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Beachbody Super Workout June 22 & 23

Beachbody will hold a super workout of approximately 18,000 people Saturday, June 23 from 6 – 7:30 a.m. This event will close the entire Monument Circle beginning at 10 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, Meridian Street from Monument Circle to South Street will be closed from 2 – 9 a.m. Saturday. Maryland Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets will be closed from 2 – 9 a.m. Saturday with a partial closure beginning Friday at 11 p.m. Washington Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets will be closed from 2 – 9 a.m. Saturday with a partial closure beginning at 11 p.m. Friday.

Georgia Street’s west block will be closed from 11 a.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday. Georgia Street’s center block will be closed 9 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday. Georgia Street’s east block will be closed 6:30 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, June 23

N.I.T.E. Ride is a 20-mile nighttime bicycle tour (11 p.m. start) through Indianapolis beginning and ending at Indianapolis City Market cycling past The Indianapolis Children’s Museum, Butler University, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Newfields, IUPUI and Monument Circle. There is a total closure of Delaware Street from Washington to Ohio streets from 8 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Market Street is also closed from Alabama to Delaware streets from 7 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. There are multiple partial closures beginning at 11 p.m. that may cause congestion around the route.

Special Events

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday night.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, along with Wednesday and Sunday afternoons.

Concerts at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Monday, Thursday and Saturday evenings.