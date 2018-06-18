× Heat holds in central Indiana

ANOTHER 90-DEGREE DAY

Not the hottest of the season but added levels of humidity helped produce the second straight day of 100-degree or higher heat indices in central Indiana. Monday was the 9th 90-degree day so far this year – the most so early in a year since 1988.

Last year, there was a total of 14 90-degree days – the most 1983’s 58.

We’ve scanned weather records and found that the 146-year average of 90-degree days in Indianapolis is actually 21 days but climate records based on 30-year averages is closer to 19 days per year. Only one year on record failed to reach 90° and that was 2004.

HEAT ADVISORY

We only reached a heat index of 100° one time all of last year, July 20 and today it peaked at 103° in Kokomo. Over a dozen states are under heat related advisories including excessive heat warnings in nearby Chicago and St. Louis. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. in central Indiana.

STORMS AROUND

The dew point will remain high and the MUGGLY weather will not be backing down anytime soon. These stuffy nights will continue but a few storms will provide a bit of relief. Added clouds and an approaching front will allow more numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop as the work week wears on. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will prevent us from reaching 90-degrees but the humidity will remain high. Rain chances will reach their peak coverage of about 50% starting Tuesday and Wednesday.