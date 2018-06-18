× Inmate sues Marion County Jail, says he wasn’t given cancer treatment while incarcerated

The inmate needed an expensive cancer drug. He says the Marion County Jail gave him ibuprofen.

Laurence Parks, 69, of Indianapolis is suing Marion County, the Marion County sheriff and Correct Care Solutions, the county’s for-profit contractor that provides medical care to inmates. He alleges that he didn’t receive care for renal cell cancer for more than a month while he was in jail last year.

An expert on health care for prisoners says the lawsuit highlights the predicament inmates can find themselves in.

“People don’t like criminals,” said Marc Stern, a University of Washington professor and consultant on correctional health care. “Unless you have a friend or family (who’s in jail), unless you really get it, you’d rather put money into other things rather than make prisoners healthier.”

CCS denied the allegation in court records. A lawyer for the sheriff and county declined comment on pending litigation.

