Intense heat, nearing record levels! Stormy pattern returning soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures very steamy to start our workweek! It will be another mainly sunny and very hot day shaping up, much like Sunday. This is our third heat wave this year we'll reach the 90s by the afternoon, along with a heat index reaching 100°! A Heat Advisory begins at noon and will last through 8 p.m. The record high today is 96°, set back in 1994.

The weather pattern begins to break down by Tuesday late afternoon, as storm chances slowly begin to rise and the heat begins to ebb. Daily storm chances the rest of the week should keep our temperatures in the 80s, while beneficial rains hit many counties.