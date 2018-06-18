× Lawrence police investigating 3rd homicide of 2018 after man is found dead in garage

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was found dead in a home’s garage early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 4900 block of Karen Dr. to investigate after a family member said 63-year-old William Bowling had gone missing. When officers arrived, they discovered Bowling in the garage, deceased.

Officers say they observed indications of trauma to Bowling, so detectives requested technicians from the Indianapolis/Marion County Forensic Laboratory Services Agency to process the residence, and began a suspicious death investigation.

Monday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma. Detectives don’t believe it was a random act and it’s now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lawrence police at 317-549-6404. If you want to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.