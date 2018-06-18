New superhero exhibit debuts at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new exhibit at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is letting kids help their favorite superheroes find clues and defeat villains, but that's not all that makes this new exhibit special. Sherman visited the exhibit to see how kids get the chance to discover their own super powers while completing missions alongside their favorite heroes.