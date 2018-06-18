× Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

UPDATE: The Broward County Sheriff’s Department says XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Original story:

MIAMI – Witnesses say rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida and did not appear to have a pulse Monday, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports the 20-year-old was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a gunman fired shots at his vehicle. The rapper was rushed to a hospital but his condition isn’t known, according to TMZ. Witnesses said on Twitter that the rapper appeared “lifeless.”

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they are still gathering information after a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, where RIVA Motorsports is located, roughly 43 miles outside of Miami.

Dispatch received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m., and the sheriff’s office confirmed that an adult male was taken to the hospital.

XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.

This is a developing story.