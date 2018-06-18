RECIPE: Farro Tabbouleh Salad

  • 7 cups cooked Kroger farro, cooled
  • 2 cups tomato, chopped
  • 2 cups cucumber, seeded and diced
  • 1 1/3 cups green onion, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh mint, loosely packed, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup Italian parsley, loosely packed, finely chopped
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Zest of one large lemon
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, lightly toss cooked farro, tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, mint and parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice and zest, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over farro mixture and toss lightly. Can be served immediately or chilled. Refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Makes about 12 cups salad (12 servings of 1 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD