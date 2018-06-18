RECIPE: Farro Tabbouleh Salad
- 7 cups cooked Kroger farro, cooled
- 2 cups tomato, chopped
- 2 cups cucumber, seeded and diced
- 1 1/3 cups green onion, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh mint, loosely packed, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup Italian parsley, loosely packed, finely chopped
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Zest of one large lemon
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
In a large bowl, lightly toss cooked farro, tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, mint and parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice and zest, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over farro mixture and toss lightly. Can be served immediately or chilled. Refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Makes about 12 cups salad (12 servings of 1 cup each)
Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD