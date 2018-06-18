× RECIPE: Korean Spicy Noodle Salad with Asian Pear

Korean Spicy Noodle Salad with Asian Pear

2 (8.8 oz. each) Kroger HemisFares Somen Noodles (thin wheat noodles)

Spicy Korean Sauce:

6 – 7 tablespoons Gochujang Korean Red Chili Paste

6 – 7 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons lower sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

4 tablespoons sesame oil

1/3 cup toasted Kroger Private Selection Sesame Seeds

½ teaspoon Kroger Private Selection Korean Inspired Gochujang Powder

1 ½ – 1 ¾ cups chopped green onions (both white & green parts)

1 – 2 Asian Pears, diced

Cook somen noodles according to package directions. Drain well. Place cooked noodles in large bowl. While noodles cook, prepare spicy Korean sauce. Whisk all sauce ingredients together in a separate medium bowl. Pour sauce over cooked noodles along with green onions and diced Asian pears. Toss lightly to blend all ingredients. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Can be served cold. Makes about 11 cups salad.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD