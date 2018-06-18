× RECIPE: Moroccan Grilled Eggplant and Chickpea Salad

Moroccan Grilled Eggplant and Chickpea Salad

2 large eggplants, about 2 ½ pounds total

Extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper for eggplants

1 can (15.5 oz.) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 ½ cups small diced roasted red pepper, patted dry (from jar)

1 heaping cup very finely chopped red onion

¾ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

¼ to 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ to 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 heaping tablespoon Mike’s Hot Honey (from Kroger Murray’s Cheese Shop)

1 ¼ teaspoon Kroger Private Selection Ground Cumin

1 ¼ teaspoon Kroger Private Selection African Ras El Hanout Blend

1 rounded tablespoon Kroger Private Selection Moroccan Inspired Harissa Chili Paste

Heat grill to medium-hot. Wash and trim ends from eggplants. Cut into slices, about ¾ – 1-inch thick. Brush olive oil over both sides of every slice. Salt and pepper one side. Grill eggplant slices until browned and slightly tender on bottom, then flip and cook other side. This may take 6 – 10 minutes, depending on grill heat and your preference. Avoid overcooking or they’ll be mushy and break apart too easily. Once cooked/tender, cut each slice into 4 or 6 pieces.

Place in large bowl along with chickpeas, red onion, roasted red pepper and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk together honey, cumin, Ras El Hanout and Harissa paste. Pour over salad and toss very lightly, coating all pieces, but taking care not to break up eggplant too much. Serve room temperature or cold. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.

Makes about 6 ½ to 7 cups salad.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD