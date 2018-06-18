Suspected serial robber wanted by FBI after 5 robberies in one week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The FBI is looking for an alleged serial bank robber believed to be involved in several crimes.

The suspect is accused of robbing five banks in one week.

The first occurred on June 11 at the Chase bank on 8120 South Meridian Street. The next day, the FBI says he hit a Key Bank at 100 South Peru Street in Cicero.

On June 14, the Indiana Members Credit Union at 95 South Mitthoeffer Road was robbed. The next victim was the Forum Credit Union at 6501 North College Avenue on June 16.

On Monday, the Bureau says the man allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 8549 North College Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000.