Thieves steal from women who lost both parents within a matter of months

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a matter of months, two daughters lost both their mom and their dad. Then, as they were grieving, thieves stole from their family.

“We’ve been through hell and back, pretty much,” said Stefinie Grisley.

In August, Grisley’s mother died and then six months later, her father died from a brain aneurism.

“Life took our parents away and then the next thing you know somebody just takes whatever’s left of them away,” said Grisley.

Grisley and her younger sister have been trying to clean out their parent’s east side home. Last week they didn’t stop by and that’s when someone else did.

“They took everything. They didn’t miss any single thing,” said Grisley.

Thieves stole seven vehicles and a motorcycle that were all parked in the yard. Also, nearly every appliance inside the home was ripped from the wall.

“I want them to look at us in the face and tell us why they did it,” said Lyz Lavertu.

None of the vehicles ran, so the thieves had to make several trips. The 23 and 17-year-old sisters were planning to use the vehicles and appliances as a way to pay off their parents’ funerals and to make a special trip.

“We were going to sell them off and plan our trip to California to spread our parent’s ashes,” said Grisley.

California is where their parents, Shelley and Rodney, met. Their daughters wanted to go out west next month. Now they don’t know how or when they’ll be able to make their trip.

“That was our parents’ last wish and we don’t want to let them down. We want to fulfill it. We loved our parents, we don’t want to let them down,” said Grisley.

IMPD is investigating. If you know anything that could help detectives track down these thieves, call police.