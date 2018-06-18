× Tractor accident kills man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A man died in a tractor accident in Columbus on Monday.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says David E. Eckert, 38, was using a front end loader filled with gravel to fill a hole when the load shifted, the tractor rolled and he was pinned.

First responders were called to the scene in the 8800 block of S. 300 E. shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Eckert was pronounced dead on the scene due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen, according to the coroner.

“The Office of the Coroner extends its sympathy to the family of David Eckert,” said the coroner’s office in a release.