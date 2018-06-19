× 5 teens arrested after allegedly stealing property from vehicles in Fishers neighborhood

FISHERS, Ind. – Five teenagers suspected of stealing property from vehicles in a Fishers neighborhood were arrested early Saturday morning.

Aquille Miles, 18, Aretez Johnson, 18, and the three other juveniles are facing an array of charges, including theft, possession of cocaine, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, carrying a handgun without a permit, and resisting law enforcement.

Police say an officer was patrolling the 10600 block of Tarragon Court when he observed four of the individuals dressed entirely in black. The individuals then fled and officers began searching for them.

Within a few minutes, police say they observed a dark SUV exiting the Berkley Grove neighborhood. The officer initiated a traffic stop, during which he reportedly observed four passengers laying in the car attempting to hide.

All five occupants were ordered to exit the SUV. During a search of the vehicle, police say they located several personal items belonging to various individuals in Fishers, Edgewood, and Anderson. The victims were notified, and their property was returned.

All five suspects were arrested without incident.