Man’s custom bike stolen twice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A recent college graduate is getting used to thieves stealing his bicycle. For the second time in less than two years, someone took Johnson Simon’s custom-made bike.

“Once again, it happened again. I can’t believe it,” explains Johnson Simon, theft victim.

Johnson Simon just graduated from IUPUI with a Masters in Fine Arts. The 28-year-old has cerebral palsy and isn’t able to ride a two-wheel bicycle. Simon depends on this special, red one. It has three wheels, a seat backing, and straps that fasten around his chest and feet. This bicycle makes life a little easier for him.

“It’s gone. I know a lot of people think this is a cool bike but I know it’s a cool bike but that bike was custom made for me,” explains Simon.

After the first theft, a woman saw the story on the news and realized she just bought Simon’s bike from a stranger. She called police and Johnson got his bike back. He’s hoping for a repeat of good luck.

“I just pray that they have a heart and just discover once again, that it’s not just any type of bike,” explains Simon.

Simon says both times his bike was locked up outside his campus apartment. In this most recent incident, he tells FOX 59 he had an even bigger lock around his bike. Johnson isn’t sure if it’s the same person or a different thief. He just wants his ride returned.

“Please, I want it back,” explains Simon.

If you happen to see Simon’s bike, call police immediately.