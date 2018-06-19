× 85-year-old Anderson woman robbed and injured inside of her own home

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – An 85-year-old Anderson woman is recovering after she was injured during a robbery inside of her own home.

A phone call to Madison County 9-1-1, made just minutes after an 85-year-old woman was robbed and injured inside of her own home captures the fear in the victim’s voice as she tries to explain the situation to the dispatcher.

“Who are you having trouble with?” asked the dispatcher. “I was not having trouble with anybody. I just came in the back door and this guy was standing there,” said the victim.

The 85-year-old woman shared her story with us but did not want to be identified, out of fear for her safety.

“I had my hand on the doorknob and he jerked the door out and I got these two spots here on my arm,” said the victim.

Her arm is badly bruised and cut up after she says a man in his early 20’s shoved her into the front door after he pushed his way inside. The man took cash, then ran off.

“I think that it was damn cheap of him to do something to an old lady like that,” said the victim.

Right now, deputies are working to track the man down.

“He could have really done something bad to me,” said the victim.

Investigators say neighbors and others who watch out for the 85-year-old also had good information that could help them find the guy before he does it again.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says he is looking into the possibility that this man could be connected to other crimes, but they need the public’s help tracking him down. If you have information on the case, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.