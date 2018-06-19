× Another 90° day ahead before stormy pattern returns to Indiana!

Today will mark our 4th consecutive 90° afternoon and 10th 90° day so far this year for Indianapolis! Not only has it been hot, but it’s also been EXTREMELY muggy. This has made for a very uncomfortable stretch of days, but changes are now SLOWLY underway. Later today, rain and storms will finally return to PARTS of central Indiana and mark a shift to slightly cooler, more unsettled days ahead. This change is from a shift in a front dropping through and then stalling just south of Indianapolis. Much needed rain will fall off and on from this afternoon through Sunday. Yes, each day this week will provide a rain or storm chance with some days better than others. Bottom-line, rain is needed and so is a break from the extreme heat!!! We get both…