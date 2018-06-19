× Carmel council approves new soliciting policy, removes ‘no-knock’ list from proposal

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel have a new ordinance regarding soliciting—but it won’t include a proposed “no-knock” list.

The Carmel City Council was considering a proposal in which Carmel residents who didn’t want solicitors coming to their home to register their address on the list. It would have worked similarly to the state’s “do not call” list.

But while the council approved a new ordinance about soliciting Monday night, it doesn’t have any reference to the “no-knock” concept. Council members said there were too many questions about that aspect of the proposal, including how to enforce it.

Instead, the council passed a revised version that allows Carmel police to do background checks on solicitors—something only Indiana State Police could do previously. Any door-to-door vendors must obtain a license and pay for a criminal background check—including groups like the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts.

The changes passed in a 6-0 vote.