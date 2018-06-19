× IMPD officer builds positive relationship with kids at mall, buys them new shoes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is being recognized for his huge heart and for making a positive impact on the community.

Indianapolis mother Misty Paschall posted a short video and several photos to Facebook after visiting the mall Thursday evening

Paschall tells FOX59 they were in Finish Line at Circle Center Mall when Officer Drane walked into the store to look at a pair of running shoes. Paschall’s son said, “Look it’s a police officer,” and her husband jokingly siad, “Yeah he needs to scare you straight.”

But Drane said he would rather the kids see cops as their friends, not a source of fear. The officer said he wants children to know you should feel safe around police.

Paschall’s son told the officer he liked the running shoes he had in his hands, but he should try a different color.

That’s when Drane asked the boy if he would like a pair, and the boy said yes. “Before we had the chance to say no, he was off with the kids and my brother,” Paschall said.

Drane let the kids pick out which shoes they wanted and bought them for them. “My children got to experience pure love and kindness from Officer Drane,” Paschall said.

She told FOX59 her children and her husband never interact with officers, and they only hear about negative experiences with law enforcement. Paschall said her children’s views of police have now changed completely. “They’ll be able to share this positive experience with an officer for the rest of their lives.”