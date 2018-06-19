× Indiana welcome 94 new U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 100 people were sworn in as new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis.

The 94 people represent 38 different countries, officials said, including 15 current members of the U.S. military.

“From this day forward you will be able to say yes I am an American citizen,” Hari Priya Myneni said, a new citizen from India who addressed the group.

Mario Castro took the oath surrounded by family, including his son-in-law Jose Castaneda who became a citizen from Mexico more than a decade ago, and said he can’t ignore the timing of today’s ceremony.

“A lot of the immigration stories hit home really close,” he said. “We all know somebody who went through something like this.”

President Trump welcomed the new citizens in a video from the White House as officials said they embark on a new set of benefits and responsibilities.

“I can’t express my feeling,” Francis Doria said. “I’m so thankful.”