LIVE BLOG: Scattered thunderstorms in central Indiana Tuesday

Posted 3:51 PM, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, June 19, 2018

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in central Indiana Tuesday.

The greatest chance for storms will be later in the evening.

These storms should bring some much needed rain to the area and give us a slight break from the extreme heat.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest weather updates:

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20185:11 PM

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:53 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:45 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:45 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:39 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:35 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:31 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:30 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:24 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:16 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20184:12 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20183:53 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20183:53 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20183:53 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20183:53 PM

Greg Margason - Digital Producer June 19, 20183:53 PM