LIVE BLOG: Scattered thunderstorms in central Indiana Tuesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in central Indiana Tuesday.
The greatest chance for storms will be later in the evening.
These storms should bring some much needed rain to the area and give us a slight break from the extreme heat.
Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest weather updates:
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Wabash County until 5:15 p.m. Follow our LIVE BLOG for the latest: https://t.co/M6W1IXUfv6
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) June 19, 2018
TEMPERATURE DROP: Rain having an impact on temperatures. A 20° temperature difference from the @FOX59 studio and downtown #Indy (approx 9-miles). #INwx pic.twitter.com/uf2cKmZqyV
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
Evening commuters will encounter a slow go especially on the north-side Tue evening as thundery downpours continue. SE bound storms are raining themselves out and are weakening #INWX pic.twitter.com/wO4SL4VQov
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) June 19, 2018
WHY you shouldn't wait for it to start raining to take shelter. Just had a lightning strike near @TCMIndy 5-miles ahead of line of storms. Heads up downtown #Indy. #INwx pic.twitter.com/TRMBzuezYZ
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
RADAR UPDATE 4:30pm : Slow moving thunderstorms will continue this evening but diminish in coverage as the evening wears on. Rain threat minimal after 12 am #INWX pic.twitter.com/u9tTkuIY6j
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) June 19, 2018
Tweaking the radar data a little clearly shows the outflow boundary moving south/southeast. Storms may develop along the boundary over next couple hours. #INwx pic.twitter.com/lEw4VdoBov
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
Dark clouds developing along a southbound outflow boundary entering downtown #Indianapolis. #INwx @indyindians pic.twitter.com/6AjJk6Mrij
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
Cool view looking east from the camera on top of the @FOX59 studios. Rain falling over the north side of #Indy. #INwx pic.twitter.com/YGiNEvJCSz
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
Storm moving in in Carmel! #INwx @BrianWilkes59wx @KristaMcEnany @johndissauer pic.twitter.com/nm4SrAXQ9K
— Christina Griffiths (@ChristinaMGriff) June 19, 2018
Moderate rain currently falling at @GrandParkSports in Westfield. Moderate to heavy rain sliding to the east. #INwx pic.twitter.com/4p4njG4PRe
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
In and around the tropical downpours and thunderstorms – Shelf clouds. Captured here in Windfall (Tipton Co) Tue afternoon #inwx #shelfie pic.twitter.com/jBeNVcJFry
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) June 19, 2018
LIGHT SHOW: #GuardianRadar has detected 176 lightning strikes over central Indiana in previous 10-minutes.
Remember: When it roars, go indoors. #INwx #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/HH6tT0Jn9q
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 19, 2018
4th straight 90° day and 10th of the season. HEAT INDEX tops 100° for third straight day in #Indianapolis #INWX pic.twitter.com/unHpXAhcQF
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) June 19, 2018
Drenching downpours are becoming more numerous Tue afternoon. Brings temporary relief to the heat. Lafayette 70° under t-storm #INWX pic.twitter.com/g86gRCyGJB
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) June 19, 2018