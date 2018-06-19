× Man found guilty in Martin County double murder case

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. – A jury found a Martin County man guilty in a double murder case.

Nathan Baker was charged with murder in the August 2015 deaths of 52-year-old Tom Tharp and 82-year-old Alan Sims, according to WTHI.

At the time, Indiana State Police said Tharp’s family reported him missing. The investigation led investigators to Sims’ home, where they found Sims dead in the garage with a gunshot wound. They found Tharp dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby garden.

Prosecutors said Baker stole Sims’ gun before shooting and killing both men. He then stole Tharp’s car and drove off. Deputies in Lawrence County later spotted Tharp’s car, leading to a high-speed pursuit after Baker, who was behind the wheel, refused to pull over.

He eventually crashed the car and was taken into custody.

Baker faced seven charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and a count of auto theft.

He underwent several mental competency examinations before the case went to trial. At one point, a judge declared him incompetent and ordered another review before the trial went forward.

Sentencing is set for next month.