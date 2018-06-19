× More construction restrictions coming to 3rd Street in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington motorists should get ready for another construction restriction along 3rd Street.

Starting Tuesday, travel across the 3rd Street bridge over State Road 37 will be restricted to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound after the morning rush hour.

Crews need the additional work space to safely pave the multi-use path, remove and reconstruct curbs, install overhead lighting and construct ADA compliant ramps.

The one lane configuration will be in place Tuesday through Saturday. If additional time is needed to complete the work, the same restriction will be in place next week.

Saturday afternoon, the 2nd Street Bridge will be opened to four lanes of traffic (two eastbound and two westbound) to accommodate traffic to and from the Monroe County Fair. Four lane traffic on 2nd Street will be in place through Saturday, July 7.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use routes other than 3rd Street for east-west travel.

Fullerton Pike, Tapp Road, 2nd Street (June 23-July 7), Vernal Pike and SR 46 are available with few or no restrictions.