Steamy and stormy in central Indiana Tuesday evening

STORMS AROUND TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Storm clouds were plentiful as we reached peak heating of the day. Numerous shelf clouds were captured below from Tipton County to Hamilton County. The second image is from our former producer Christina Griffins Tuesday afternoon.
Tropical downpours will be blinding at times but do offer temporary relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures will drop under thunderstorms as much as 15-degrees in a matter of minutes.
The heat index reached 100-degrees today just before 2 p.m. and we topped 90-degrees for the fourth straight day. This is the third straight day with triple digit heat indices so many of you may appreciate the cooling effect of a thunderstorm or two.
Showers and storms will diminish in coverage around 12 a.m. and we will be left with hazy, foggy and MUGGLY conditions into Wednesday morning.