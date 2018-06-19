Steamy and stormy in central Indiana Tuesday evening

Tropical downpours will be blinding at times but do offer temporary relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures will drop under thunderstorms as much as 15-degrees in a matter of minutes.

The heat index reached 100-degrees today just before 2 p.m. and we topped 90-degrees for the fourth straight day. This is the third straight day with triple digit heat indices so many of you may appreciate the cooling effect of a thunderstorm or two.