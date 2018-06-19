Steamy and stormy this evening

Storm clouds are plentiful as we reached peak heating of the day. Numerous shelf clouds were captured below from Tipton coutny to Hamilton county. The second image from our former producer Christina Griffins Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical downpours will be blinding at times but do offer temporary relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures will drop under thunderstorms as much as 15-degrees in a matter of minutes.

