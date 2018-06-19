Tennis and Tastings Benefit

A tennis icon is coming to Indianapolis in the fall. Former world's number one, Chris Evert, will be playing tennis for a good cause. The 'Tennis and Tastings' event gives guests the chance to hit some balls with Evert. Proceeds will help keep the Julian Center up and running. They work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Get your tickets to the benefit to help with the cause!