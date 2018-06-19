Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel promotes safety at Marion County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 88th Marion County Fair kicks off tonight with music, dancing, fireworks and food.

Among the attractions to look forward to is Twiggy, the waterskiing squirrel. Twiggy has been performing across the world for the past 39 years with handler Lou Ann Best.

Lou Ann and her husband Chuck found the squirrel after Hurricane David while they were living in Florida. The squirrel adapted well to her new home, and she went everywhere with her family.

When they bought a remote control boat for their daughter, they joked that Twiggy should learn to water ski. And sure enough, the little squirrel did just that.

Sadly, Chuck died while on a family boating trip in 1997. He drowned while trying to rescue someone from the water.

Now Twiggy’s act serves a higher purpose – promoting water safety. Her message includes learning how to float and always wearing a vest on the boat. That’s why Twiggy always wears a life vest made out of a koozee.

This opportunity to see Twiggy is even more special because it’s part of the squirrel’s retirement tour.

Twiggy’s performances will be at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 300 East Troy Avenue, located just east of I-465 & Southeastern Avenue interchange.

General Admission to the grounds is $5 per person; children 5 and under are free, military members with a valid ID are free, and parking is free in convenient fairground lots.

Your last chance to see Twiggy is tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 to 9:30 p.m.