West side apartment residents suffering heat with no air conditioning 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - Several residents at a west side apartment complex say they are battling through this week’s brutal heat with no working air conditioning in their apartment units.

Multiple tenants at the Addison Creek Apartments, near I-465 and Rockville Road, say they’ve complained to staff members a the complex’s leasing office. But they say nothing is being done to get the air conditioners fixed.

“It’s hot because people who own these apartments haven’t fixed the air conditioner,” said 10-year-old Bryan Garcia. “My mom told them last time and they never listened. They didn’t want to come and do it.”

Bryan’s mother said the air conditioner hasn’t worked for months. She says she and her family are renting on a month-to-month basis and the staff in the leasing office told her they would get the air fixed if she signed a long-term lease.

Another resident in the complex says he is keeping his windows open and using a fan to keep air moving through his apartment unit. Still, the thermostat inside his apartment said it was 85-degrees inside at 11:00a.m. Tuesday.

“I try to feel better, but I can do nothing,” he said. “I’m just waiting.”

Staff members in the Addison Creek leasing office would not answer any questions about the situation when we came to the office Tuesday. In fact, they asked us to wait outside, then locked the doors. Roughly 30 minutes later, an office staff member provided contact information to TEH Realty, which manages the property. A phone call to TEH Realty had not been returned late Tuesday.

Inspectors with the Marion County Health Department have been called to the Addison Creek Apartments in the past. In January, inspectors responded to a resident who reported the heat in her apartment wasn’t working and ice had formed on the inside of her windows.

Lara Morgan, Team Leader with the health department’s Housing Division, says residents should not hesitate to call the Health Department’s Housing Division complaint line to report cases like these. She says calls to the complaint line usually get a response in one to three days.

“We would go out, do an inspection, confirm that there is not any air conditioning in the unit, and then we would issue the appropriate orders,” Morgan said.

If the inspector finds the conditions in an apartment or rental property to be an emergency, Morgan says the inspector can issue a 24-hour compliance order. That means a property manager has 24-hours to remedy the situation, or eliminate the emergency conditions in the unit. If the 24-hour compliance order is not met, the Health Department can take an apartment complex to Environmental Court.

“Many times that will remedy it and they’ll get on getting it fixed,” Morgan said.

If you need to report a case to the Marion County Health Department Housing Division, you can reach the complaint line at (317) 221-2150.