× A break from 90° heat, while additional storms and showers remain in the forecast

Beneficial rain fell on Tuesday and more is in the forecast today and, at times, through the weekend. We needed the rain and a break from the heat and we will get both today! Keep in mind, many rain-free hours will be in the mix, too, so not all is lost for outdoor activities.

In fact, some will not get a drop of rain all day long, as only 50 percent of the area should contend with rain and storms, mainly in the late afternoon. Added clouds and rain-cooled air will end our 90° streak, with highs today expected in the middle 80s. Still tropical or muggy but definitely not the intense heat!

Rain coverage will increase in the coming days (Thursday and Friday) and totals will likely be heavy in spots. In this moist, tropical air, areas could easily see 1-2″ totals daily, this is great news! Flash flooding still possible but in limited coverage.

Rain coverage lessens for the weekend and temperatures should range in the middle 80s!