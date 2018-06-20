× Behind the scenes of the Colts Complex renovations

The colts are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, quite literally, as they prepare for the 2018 season.

“frank reich coming on, new coaching staff, we made a lot of changes and this is pretty timely actually and reflective of the changes we are going through,” Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer, said.

The project includes an overhaul of the community pavilion, giving fans a fresh perspective with a new lobby, meeting space and even window overlooking the indoor field.

“It’ll be a really cool space,” Ward said while overseeing the construction in the space. “This will give us a lot more flexibility to accommodate other events in this community pavilion.”

The idea of the overhaul was to give the space a more collaborative feel.

“Everything is just designed to bring everybody a little bit closer and work together in a more inviting space,” Ward explained.

The new format of the locker room reflects just that, the layout mimicking the shape of a football.

“Having the seats in the locker so that when a guy sits down he’s looking out at his teammates so they can all interact a little bit more,” Jeff Brown, Colts director of operations, explained while walking through the locker room.

A revamped weight room, which is adjacent to the rehab areas and recovery tubs, not only provides the players with convenience but also the opportunity for the strength and training staffs to work together.

“Guys are going to progress from training room to the rehab area and into the weight room and this is where they’ll be fully functional,” Brown explained while standing in the middle of the wide open space which overlooks the practice field. “But this interaction here was really what we started the whole project off of is trying to get those groups together.”

These new areas are scheduled to be ready when the players return from training camp and position the colts facilities among the best in the league.

“This puts us right up there you know with the best and it’s something that everyone in the building, mostly the players and coaches, are really excited about,” Ward added.