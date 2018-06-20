× City of Fishers announces plans for future of Morris-Flanagan-Kincaid House

FISHERS, Ind – The City of Fishers will acquire the historic Morris-Flanagan-Kincaid House from Nickel Plate Arts later this summer. The iconic brick farmhouse currently situated along I-69 on the Navient campus will move to a new location on USA Parkway later this year, positioning it near the growing retail development featuring Portillo’s, IKEA, and The Yard at Fishers District. The house will serve as the centerpiece of a new roundabout, giving it renewed visibility and recognition of its historic value to the city.

Hamilton County Tourism will support improvements to the house after the move. A viewing and education area is planned for the northwest side of the roundabout, and will be accessible by a sidewalk from the north.

“For years, Hamilton County Tourism has attempted to find possible uses for the house that would fit both the City’s master plan and be viable for sustaining the property,” said Brenda Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton County Tourism. “We are delighted Fishers has come up with such a creative way to share the area’s history through the house as public art.”

The Peter Flanagan family built the Italianate-style farmhouse in 1861 from clay bricks made on-site. In 1937, the house was purchased by the Kincaid Family, founders of LE Kincaid & Sons Meat Market. The home was formerly owned by General Thomas Armstrong Morris, who was a vital force in constructing Indiana’s railroad system, canal system, and state capital.

In 2014, Hamilton County Tourism moved the house from 106th Street and Kincaid Drive to two-acres of land donated by Navient. The house and property were deeded to Nickel Plate Arts.

“When Hamilton County Tourism asked us to help save the historic Morris-Flanagan-Kincaid house, we were excited to be included in the process of preserving one of Fishers’ oldest extant buildings,” said Ailithir McGill, director of Nickel Plate Arts. “We believe that the City of Fishers has come up with a long-term plan for the house that will not only preserve the structure, but also pay homage to the surrounding area’s heritage, and take the city’s trails and public art plans to a tremendous new level. We look forward to helping see this project through and continuing to support and cultivate Fishers’ cultural arts assets.”

“Through its architecture and list of industrious former owners, the house represents the innovation of the past. It will perfectly complement its new surroundings, which showcase the vibrant, entrepreneurial spirit of the future,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “We’re thrilled that we can celebrate the rich history of this property, while also creating a new attraction for our city.”