× Dollar, dollar bills y’all! Breakout Games throws $2,000 treasure hunt in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You could score some cold hard cash in downtown Indianapolis tonight. Breakout Games is bringing its national Treasure Hunt to the Circle City.

You and your friends can search for $2,000 hidden throughout the Mass Ave. and Fountain Square areas. The treasure hunt is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and clues for finding the 20 $100 bills will be released every 30 minutes.

“This is an effort to help people connect with one another through shared problem solving in your city,” the company said in a press release.

It’s free to participate and open to everyone. Breakout Games says you can opt in to receive coordinates for the hidden cash by texting “INDYHUNT” to 31996. You can follow along on the Breakout Games Greenwood and Breakout Games Castelton Facebook pages