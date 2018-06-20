× Former Columbus volleyball coach sentenced to 20 years in child molestation case

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A judge sentenced a former Columbus volleyball coach to 20 years in a child molestation case.

Bruce Giggy reached a plea deal in April, pleading guilty to three counts of child molesting. He was accused of molesting four children under the age of 14 at his home between 1999 and 2008.

Giggy, 62, coached at Columbus North from 2005 through 2009 before coaching at Columbus Christian High School through 2016. He was arrested in July 2017.

Giggy originally faced five counts of child molesting, but two of those were dropped as part of his plea deal.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months on each of the three counts. The judge ordered him to serve the sentences consecutively in the Department of Correction.

Giggy was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and advised of his right to appeal. After the hearing, he was remanded to the custody of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office pending his transfer to the DOC.