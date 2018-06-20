Korean hair mask trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer heat, sun exposure and chlorine already doing a number on your hair? A local salon owner believes she found the answer to your troubled tresses while visiting family in Korea. Michelle Farley joins us live with a beauty trend making a splash in Asia.

These disposable hair caps contain a vitamin-rich serum that nourishes the scalp, and they work on all types of hair, and mimic popular hair treatments that can cost five times as much at the salon. Each box comes with five treatments. Use two packs the first week, and then one pack a week after that for noticeable, healthy hair. They are easy to use! Shampoo, wring out excess hair moisture, place cap over your head, secure the cap using the provided sticker, the cap on for 30-60 minutes, rinse thoroughly and dry! No need to use conditioner.

