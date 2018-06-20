× Several Indiana State Parks to feature holiday fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers around the state can enjoy holiday fireworks at several Indiana State Parks in the days ahead as those parks will be hosting firework shows before and after the July 4th holiday.

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on Wednesday, several parks will feature their holiday shows before and after the midweek holiday.

Those parks participating include:

On June 23:

Mississinewa Lake: The show will start at dusk at the beach, but guests should arrive early. Parking is limited. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.

On June 30:

Patoka Lake: The 11th annual Thunder over Patoka show will take place at the beach. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Concessions will be available. Gate fees apply.

Pokagon State Park: The annual Lake James Association fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. Fireworks will launch from barges in the lake’s Lower Basin. Gate fees apply.

On July 2:

Indiana Dunes State Park: The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the ninth annual Fireworks on the Lakefront beginning at 9:15 p.m. The public can watch from the state park.​ Gate fees apply.

On July 7:

Clifty Falls State Park: The annual Clifty Falls Independence Day Celebration will feature free music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy Madison’s fireworks, which will start between 9 and 9:15 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the grill or buffet from 7 to 10 p.m.

Raccoon State Recreation Area: Beach Bash and Fireworks festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a “craft blast” for children. Beach games begin at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., the third annual Big Bang Cornhole Tournament starts at the beach hill parking lot. Music runs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the beach house. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the gate.

Versailles State Park: Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk at Versailles Lake. Gate fees will apply until 7 p.m. After this time, donations will be accepted.

