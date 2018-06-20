× Shelbyville first responders simulate, train for school shooting

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Dozens of Shelby County agencies descended onto Shelbyville High School Wednesday for a simulated school shooting. The training event was preplanned but took on new urgency and importance, officials said, after last month’s shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

“It was a tragic situation and it brought it home to us,” said Shelbyville Police Department Lt. Michael Turner. “And it makes it even more important we stay on top of our game to be able to respond to these situations.”

Turner said emergency responders simulated a real-life scenario where a student brought a gun into a chemistry class and started shooting. In the simulation, bullets hit students and dangerous chemicals inside the room, creating a hazmat emergency alongside the shooting itself.

“This is all put together to test our resource, to test our response time, to test our equipment like our radios,” Turner said.

The training involving the Shelbyville Police Department, Shelbyville Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Emergency Management along with Shelbyville school officials.

“It allows us to reflect and look at our plans,” said Andy Hensley, the district’s school safety specialist.

Turner said changes will come from Wednesday’s training, like ensuring first responders have quick and immediate access to the school.

“Every year we train on active shooter situations,” he said. “I think with the Noblesville incident that took place, it’s on the forefront that it can happen anywhere.”