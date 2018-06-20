Too many eggs coming from your chicken coop? Kylee’s Kitchen shares recipe ideas

Posted 5:09 AM, June 20, 2018, by

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Supreme Quiche

Ingredients

  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 1 bell pepper (any color), diced
  • 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup sausage, crumbled
  • 6 pieces of bacon, crumbled
  • 1/2 teaspoon vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 9-inch frozen pie crusts

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-bake crusts for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool on racks.
  2. In a large skillet, saute onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms until onions are soft and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
  3. In a large bowl, mix eggs and milk together. Stir in the shredded cheddar, shredded parmesan, parmesan, sausage and bacon. Add in sautéed vegetables.
  4. Stir in vinegar, salt, pepper, tarragon, parsley, and garlic powder. Divide egg filling into the 2 frozen pie crusts and bake for about 50 minutes or until center is set.

Egg muffins

Ingredients

  • 9 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili pepper
  • 1 cup sausage crumbles
  • 1/2 bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup baby spinach, shredded
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line muffin tins with silicone liners
  2. Beat eggs in large mixing bowl. Stir in seasonings and toppings.
  3. Scoop 1/4 cup of mixture into each muffin liner. Bake for  20 to 25 minutes or until the middle is set.