Too many eggs coming from your chicken coop? Kylee’s Kitchen shares recipe ideas
Supreme Quiche
Ingredients
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 1 bell pepper (any color), diced
- 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1 cup sausage, crumbled
- 6 pieces of bacon, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 9-inch frozen pie crusts
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-bake crusts for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool on racks.
- In a large skillet, saute onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms until onions are soft and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, mix eggs and milk together. Stir in the shredded cheddar, shredded parmesan, parmesan, sausage and bacon. Add in sautéed vegetables.
- Stir in vinegar, salt, pepper, tarragon, parsley, and garlic powder. Divide egg filling into the 2 frozen pie crusts and bake for about 50 minutes or until center is set.
Egg muffins
Ingredients
- 9 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon chili pepper
- 1 cup sausage crumbles
- 1/2 bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup baby spinach, shredded
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line muffin tins with silicone liners
- Beat eggs in large mixing bowl. Stir in seasonings and toppings.
- Scoop 1/4 cup of mixture into each muffin liner. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the middle is set.