Volunteers needed to build fish habitat at Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife want you for a special volunteer project they are doing at Monroe Lake on June 28th.

The volunteer day is part of the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Reservoir Aquatic Habitat Enhancement Program (RAHEP). RAHEP builds fish habitat in reservoirs where natural structure is lacking.

Volunteers will assemble 40 wooden structures from pallets that will give fish a place to live and hide from predator fish, according to program coordinator and south region fisheries research biologist Sandy Clark-Kolaks.

The work day will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the DNR office at 5596 E. State Road 46, Bloomington.

Monroe Lake is a nearly 11,000-acre reservoir near Bloomington. It was chosen for the program due to the property’s strong local partnerships. This is the first of several volunteer days planned for this year at Monroe Lake, with an overall goal of building 200 structures.

DNR fisheries biologists will place the structures on the lake bed during summer and fall. Once the structures have been placed, maps will be created to show the GPS coordinates, depth and structure type. These maps will be available to the public.

Volunteers should dress for working outside and bring snacks and water, protective eye wear, gloves and cordless drills. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at wildlife.IN.gov/8301.htm. Unregistered walk-in volunteers may also attend.