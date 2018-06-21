4th of July fun in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This is a very busy year for 4th of July fun in central Indiana. There are more events than ever before, and most of them are inexpensive or free. Just like fireworks, this list will give you a great bang for your buck.

Starting with a real life bang, you can watch an endless display of fireworks shows. And of course the IPL Freedom Fest is a crowd favorite.

"There are live events at the Colts stage and that starts at 6 p.m. There will also be kids activities and you can explore their marketplace. It's all free and the fireworks kick off at 10 p.m.," said Jacqueline Eckhardt, Community Engagement Manager for Downtown Indy, Inc.

Also on the 4th, the Indianapolis Indians take on the Louisville Bats at Victory Field. After the game, you can stay for the teams fireworks show and then the Freedom Festival Fireworks after that.

People can also look forward to the Firecracker 6. It's a 6 mile run/walk through Downtown Indy that starts at 8 a.m. Participants might want to register now because it's only $25. On the day of the event, the price is $40.

If you are looking for a block party bonanza, one that should be a lot of fun will be at the Metazoa Brewing Company. It's $15 on the 4th and it's both inside or outside. Featured bands include Yacht Rock Schooner, Audiodacity, Dave and Rae Band, and David Evans & Caroline Grace.

"The outdoor parking lot we have here is all going to be turned into a seating area. You can spend all day listening to music, having food and beverages and then watch the fireworks from the parking lot. From here, it's a great elevation and you get a great view of the fireworks and all of downtown," said Rand Wilson, General Manager for Metazoa Brewing Company.

Right in the middle of World Cup action, you can also see some soccer without traveling to Europe. The Indy Eleven will take on Ottawa at Lucas Oil Stadium on the 4th, from 7 to 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on the seats, but they are very reasonably priced around $20. Several events are free to attend, including the "Party on the Plaza." It's outside the City Market.

"There's sidewalk chalk, cornhole, games, music, you name it. There's beer, delicious food, and bring your lawn chair and maybe a blanket to spread out for later. It's really the perfect place to catch the IPL freedom Fest," said Eckhardt.

Some of the events are all inclusive, very detailed and cost a bit of cash. It's $80 per person for a great night of fun in Fountain Square. It's atop the Fountain Square Theatre.

You get drinks, dinner and duckpin bowling. Dinner is from 7 to 9 p.m. with food and drinks included. Then, it's a cash bar after 9:30 p.m. and the Fireworks will light off around 10 p.m. From atop the theater you'll get a great view looking back toward Indianapolis.