AMC's movie subscription service costs $20 a month, includes 3 movies a week

Movie theater chain AMC announced a subscription service that will allow customers to see three movies a week for a monthly fee.

The program, AMC Stubs A-List, will cost $19.95 a month. It’s the company’s response to MoviePass, the $9.95/month service that allows members to see one movie a day.

For $19.95 a month, Stubs A-List members can watch up to three movies a week. There are no restrictions on showtimes or days of the week. AMC said customers who sign up for the service can use it to watch IMAX, 3D and other premium formats in addition to typical 2D showings. It’s good at all AMC locations.

Customers will also enjoy the benefits of the movie chain’s Stubs Premiere program, including waived fees for online ticket purchases, points for every dollar spent, discounts on concessions and free refills on large popcorn. The Stubs Premiere membership costs $15 a year and will be included with the A-List membership at no additional cost.

AMC, which accepts MoviePass but has also criticized the “unlimited” movie service in the past, will allow customers to buy tickets in advance using their A-List subscription. MoviePass, in contrast, requires customers to buy their tickets at the theater on the same day of a showing, which can make it difficult to get seats to a highly anticipated film on opening night.

Of course, AMC’s service is only good at AMC locations, while multiple theaters accept MoviePass. AMC’s program will also allow moviegoers to see the same film multiple times, while that’s not the case with MoviePass.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to three times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC Theatres.

AMC Stubs A-List will be available starting June 26. The chain said customers will pay $19.95 a month (plus tax) and can use their benefits immediately. The service is web and smartphone based, meaning members won’t have to carry around a special card.

