Authorities suspend search after male falls into Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at Eagle Creek Thursday night after a male fell into Eagle Creek.

Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD are at the scene just south the Eagle Creek Dam.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. due to bad weather. Many crews were used, including drones. It will resume when the weather allows.

Boat crews are preparing to run sonar on the creek.

At this time, more information on the possible victim is not available.