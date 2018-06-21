× Authorities suspend search for male who witnesses say fell into Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities were called to Eagle Creek Thursday night after witnesses say a male fell into the water.

Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. due to bad weather, but resumed shortly after with crews using sonar to find the male. Just after 10:30 p.m., the search was suspended again and will pick back up at dawn.

No other victim information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.