INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Blue is stepping off the sidelines and into the spotlight. The Colts mascot is teaming up with his other mascot friends for the annual Mascots vs. Peewee charity football game. He stopped by FOX59 with Stephanie Pemberton to go through the details of this year's match-up.
Colts mascot ready for annual mascots vs. Peewee charity game
