× Crash involving multiple semi trucks closes I-70 westbound near Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A crash involving multiple semi trucks has blocked all lanes of I-70 westbound near Plainfield.

According to Indiana State Police and INDOT, four semi crashes into one another. Westbound I-70 traffic is being taken off at State Road 267 so it can re-enter on the other side of the crash.

No injuries have been reported yet. There was no timetable for cleanup.