Indianapolis Airport recognized for human-powered charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has been recognized for another “best” in North America, thanks to the terminal’s new human-powered charging stations that are helping travelers stay in shape and recharged.

The Airports Council International-North America selected the Indy airport’s human-powered charging stations as one of the Best Innovative Consumer Experiences or Practices among airports today. ACI recognized the charging stations because they demonstrate a unique approach “that provides an exceptional and memorable customer experience that engages the senses, mind and the emotions.”

Each station features four stationary bikes that are connected to a generator. Travelers cycle for fitness, while generating power to charge their devices. The charging rate is equal to charging by means of a wall plug.

“We’ve had airport guests tell us ‘it’s like fitting in a SoulCycle class while scrolling through Instagram’,’’ said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “Travelers are finding the stations a productive and healthy form of customer service, allowing them to recharge and reenergize while also powering their phones, laptops and tablets in an environmentally sustainable way. That’s a win-win.”

The four charging stations, located in Concourses A and B and Civic Plaza, are branded by local Nine13sports, a nonprofit youth-fitness organization that promotes health and wellness through biking among kids ages five to 18 years old.

“We receive communications from travelers on a weekly basis telling us how much they love the idea, how much they enjoy using the pedal chargers, as well as inquiring about Nine13sports and our organization’s mission,” said Tom Hanley chief executive officer of Nine13sports. “It truly is an honor for us to be a part of the Indianapolis International Airport’s continued innovation, and we are thrilled to be able to tell the story of Kids Riding Bikes in such a unique way.”

ACI also recognized the Hollywood Theatre at Portland International Airport and the ROAM Fitness initiative at Baltimore-Washington International Airport with awards for Best Innovative Consumer Experiences or Practices.

The ACI awards were announced at the 2018 ACI-NA Business of Airports Conference in Portland, Oregon. More than 600 commercial management, business diversity, human resource, and finance representatives from the North American airport industry attended the conference.

This year’s contest received more than 140 nominations from airports of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada.