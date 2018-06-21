× Pacers select PG Aaron Holiday with 23rd pick of first round

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meet the newest Indiana Pacer, UCLA’s Aaron Holiday.

The point guard was selected 23rd overall in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Holiday, a junior, took a massive leap last season leading the Bruins with 20.3 ppg to go along with a solid 42% from downtown. He led the PAC-12 in scoring, becoming the first UCLA player to do so since Reggie Miller in 1985-86.

Holiday comes from an NBA pedigree, with older brothers Jrue and Justin having already established solid NBA careers.

With Darren Collison and Cory Joseph both still having a year left on their deals, it will be interesting to see if Kevin Pritchard decides to trade one of them to create more playing time for Holiday.

During his press conference, Holiday said he’s familiar with the Circle City due to his sister-in-law, Lauren Holiday (formerly Cheney.) The Ben Davis grad is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and won the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Check out a montage of highlights from his junior campaign:

Last year at no. 18, the Pacers selected another Bruin, TJ Leaf. He struggled to find consistent playing time with 8.6 MPG, but projects as a solid stretch 4 posting a 42% mark from downtown in 2017-18.

Indiana still has one more selection, drafting at no. 50 in the second round.