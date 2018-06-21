PHOTOS | Kids with special needs take to the field for Center Grove football camp

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Children with special needs took the football field in Greenwood on Wednesday.

At Camp Ability, the kids with Easterseals Crossroads learned some new skills from Center Grove players and coach Eric Moore.

The day was not only for the kids. The players got to see the incredible impact they are making on their community and those who look up to them.

The team shared sweet photos of the children playing alongside the teens on the field and practice equipment. In a Facebook post, the team said “A picture is worth a thousand words.”