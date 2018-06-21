× Rain and storms likely, a wetter day ahead!

Areas of rain and storms have been moving through parts of the state already this morning! Although some gaps of dry time are expected later this morning, rain chances will increase by early afternoon and could be steady in spots. Be sure to keep the umbrella nearby and know that severe weather IS NOT likely. Today will mark the best chances of rain all week for your area. With rain chances higher and added clouds around today, afternoon highs will only reach near 80°.

Additional rain and storms will be around on Friday and rather cloudy too. So another muggy and but cooler day to wrap up the workweek! The weekend shows improvements with limited rain chances and more sunshine available. This will in turn provide warmer, more seasonal temperatures…see you on the airwaves and have a great day!