Shots fired after vehicle rams 2 people on west side; driver detained

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Shots were fired—but police say no one was hit—after a bizarre sequence of events that began with a disturbance on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman behind the wheel of a vehicle intentionally struck two people near 30th Street and Winton Avenue Thursday morning.

She then tried to hit a third person. That individual managed to avoid the car, but he slipped and fell. He then opened fire on the vehicle, telling police he feared for his life.

The shots hit the vehicle but no one else was hit. Police found the driver down the street at a local bar and detained her after they said she left the scene on foot.

The man who fired the shots was being questioned, police said, but wasn’t under arrest. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The two individuals who were struck by the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.