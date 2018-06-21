× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Avon man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Avon Man.

Eddie Overpeck, 80, was last seen Thursday at around noon in Avon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Overpeck was last seen wearing light blue denim cap, orange sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and blue Dickie work pants.

He was driving a white 1997 Chevy Silverado pickup with Indiana plate D967HJ.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.